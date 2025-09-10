The international break was good to Newcastle United as they emerged unscathed from any potential new injuries. In fact, only one player, Anthony Gordon, is certain to miss the next match on Saturday. The forward remains suspended, with his next opportunity to feature coming on Sept. 28 versus Arsenal. Meanwhile the Geordies two injury concerns, Joelinton and Jacob Ramsey, are both very minor.

Wolves at Newcastle United FYIs

Kickoff: Sat. Sept. 13, 3pm, St. James Park, Newcastle, UK

PL Standing, Form Guide: Wolves 20th, 0 pts, LLL Newcastle 17th, 2 pts, DLD

Google Result Probability: Wolves 13% Newcastle 67% Draw 20%

Joelinton tweaked his groin, ahead of Newcastle’s final match before the break. He missed the goalless draw with Leeds United as well as the World Cup qualifiers for Brazil this FIFA window. However, he is in contention to return to action here.

Said Newcastle manager Eddie Howe on the situation, back during his press conference ahead of Leeds:

“Joelinton’s scan was good, but he will miss this weekend. We’ll hopefully get him back for the game after the international break.”

Regarding Ramsey, his ankle issue flared up again, so that’s why he missed out versus Leeds. However, Howe said it was really just mostly precautionary.

