Newcastle United Injury Updates: Joelinton, Jacob Ramsey

For Newcastle United, this is absolutely not the kind of start to the season that they had hoped for. It’s only three games in, so the table doesn’t mean all that much right now, but Newcastle currently sit in the final slot above the drop zone. At least they can put the Alexander Isak saga to rest, as that was as dramatic as it gets when it comes to transfer moves. Closure is good, as it helps us move on. And now it’s time to move on to the three current availability concerns for Newcastle: Anthony Gordon, Joelinton and Jacob Ramsey.

Anthony Gordon

The forward of even greater importance to Newcastle now, Gordon is suspended for the next match, a visit from Wolves on Sept. 13, as well as the next match after that (a trip to Bournemouth).

Gordon won’t be eligible again until Sept. 28, when they host Arsenal.

The thigh/groin injury that he suffered turned out to not be too bad. He could be in contention to feature in the next match.

“Joelinton’s scan was good, but he will miss this weekend,” manager Eddie Howe said this past weekend.

“We’ll hopefully get him back for the game after the international break.”

Jacob Ramsey

Newcastle certainly do not need any more availability issues in the final third, but luckily, Ramsey’s ankle issue is just a knock.

Howe articulated how Ramsey was subbed out of the last game just for precautionary reasons, above all else: “Yeah, his ankle swelled up at half-time, so he decided not to take any risks.”

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter

