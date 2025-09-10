Maybe Newcastle United can begin the season anew on Saturday against Wolverhampton Wanderers. The Magpies have had a disastrous start to 2025-26, as the Alexander Isak situation was a huge distraction that hindered everything associated with the club, But now that’s over, and the next fixture is against the team that’s at the absolute bottom of the table- Wolves.

This is the very definition of a “get right game.”

Wolves at Newcastle United FYIs

Kickoff: Sat. Sept. 13, 3pm, St. James Park, Newcastle, UK

Newcastle Preview Content: Starting XI Prediction Full, Detailed Injury List Team News

PL Standing, Form Guide: Wolves 20th, 0 pts, LLL Newcastle 17th, 2 pts, DLD

Google Result Probability: Wolves 13% Newcastle 67% Draw 20%

Make no mistake about it, this is a very low-table matchup. Wolves were expected to here, as they weren’t good last season and they only got worse in the summer transfer market.

Newcastle, on the other hand, were definitely not expected to be where they are right now, at this point.

Newcastle United Starting Lineup Prediction vs Wolves

Nick Pope; Tino Livramento, Sven Botman, Dan Burn, Kieran Trippier; Joelinton, Bruno Guimaraes, Sandro Tonali; Jacob Ramsey, Anthony Elanga, Harvey Barnes

