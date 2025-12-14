Manchester United Predicted Starting XI vs AFC Bournemouth

Once again it’s Manchester United on Monday night football. The Red Devils are in the easier part of their schedule right now, so it’s time to make hay on moving north up the table. United will look seven slots down the table at their next opponent- AFC Bournemouth, who started the season strong but have cooled as of late.

Bigger things were expected of the Cherries this season, but as the weather cooled, so did the form.

Man United vs AFC Bournemouth FYIs

Kick: Mon. Dec. 16, 8pm, Old Trafford, Manchester, UK

Manchester United Team News: Part 1 Part 2

Google Result Probability: AFC Bournemouth win 23% Draw 24% Manchester United win 53%

PL Standing, Form Guide: AFC Bournemouth 13th, 20 pts, LDLLD Manchester United 6th, 25 pts, DLWDW

And for what it’s worth, these two sides met in the Premier League Summer Series, back in July for a preseason friendly. United won that exhibition, staged at Soldier Field on the shore of Lake Michigan in Chicago, IL, USA.

Man United Predicted Starting XI vs AFC Bournemouth

Senne Lammens; Noussair Mazraoui, Leny Yoro, Luke Shaw; Amad Diallo, Casemiro, Bruno Fernandes, Diogo Dalot; Mason Mount, Bryan Mbeumo, Matheus Cunha

