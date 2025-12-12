Manchester United continue their season of favorable scheduling with another Monday night clash, this time at home to AFC Bournemouth. United did not qualify for continental competition this season, and their league fixtures have been scheduled in a manner that gives them optimal added rest. Plus, there is a small chance that they will get striker Benjamin Sesko back for the next game.

“Ben, we have to see if he’s available,” United manager Ruben Amorim said earlier today.

Manchester United vs AFC Bournemouth FYIs

Kick: Mon. Dec. 16, 8pm, Old Trafford, Manchester, UK

Man United Team News: Part 1 Part 2

Google Result Probability: AFC Bournemouth win 23% Draw 24% Man United 53%

PL Standing, Form Guide: AFC Bournemouth 13th, 20 pts, LDLLD Man United 6th, 25 pts, DLWDW

Man United Team News

“He had some (food) poisoning. So, let’s wait… we have two trainings still, but the other two are out.”

Sesko has been out since the November international break with a knee injury. And while he has recovered from that injury, the food poisoning was a setback for him.

Elsewhere defender Noussair Mazraoui will be departing soon, to play for Morocco at the Africa Cup of Nations. Will it be before or after this match?

“I expect today to have a decision (on his AFCON exit), or maybe tomorrow, but we are waiting until the last moment to have all the players available,” Amorim said at his news conference a few hours ago.

And then finally (at least for part 1 of Man United Team News, we’ll be doing a second edition shortly), Harry Maguire remains out with a thigh injury.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network, RG.org and Ratings.org. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes and the Washington Post.

Related Posts via Categories