Newcastle United will have plenty of motivation at their disposal when they travel to Manchester United for an EFL Cup round of 16 clash in midweek. As this is the same matchup we saw in the tournament finale last term, with the Geordies succumbing to the Red Devils, vengeance will be on their minds.

So there is no lack of inspiration for manager Eddie Howe to utilize in this one.

EFL Cup 4th Round FYIs

Newcastle United at Manchester United

Kickoff: Wed. Nov. 1, 8:30 pm, Old Trafford, Manchester, UK

Starting XI Predictions: Manchester United Newcastle United

Team News: Manchester United Newcastle United

How They Got Here: United (beat Crystal Palace 3-0 in 3rd round), Newcastle beat Manchester City 1-0 in 3rd round)

Transatlantic Passage: How the Premier League Redefined Soccer in America: LINK

Newcastle also comes in with better current form than United right now, so overall you have to like the Tynesiders chances of winning and moving on to the round eight. What is the winning hand to play in terms of first team selection? Let’s take a look, shall we?

Newcastle United Starting XI Prediction at Man United (EFL Cup Round of 16)

Nick Pope; Kieran Trippier, Jamal Lascelles, Fabian Schar, Dan Burn; Sean Longstaff, Joe Willock, Bruno Guimaraes; Joelinton, Miguel Almiron, Anthony Gordon

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He’s written for numerous publications, including the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. He regularly appears on NTD News and WGN News Now. Follow the website on Twitter and Instagram.

Related Posts via Categories