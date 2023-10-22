Man United Starting XI Prediction vs FC Copenhagen (UCL)

It was an ugly win to be sure, and it was against the dead last place in the table side, but it’s still three points for Manchester United yesterday. Amazingly, United are only five points off the pace of the top four and just six from top of the table. Pending results of the rest of the weekend fixtures of course. Now the task shifts to Europe, where they will take on FC Copenhagen in what is essentially a UEFA Champions League elimination game.

Both sides are reeling in Europe, and in desperate need of a win. Another L here, for either, and you can pretty much forget moving on beyond the UCL group stage.

Manchester United vs FC Copenhagen FYIs

Kickoff: Tue. Oct. 24, 8 pm, Old Trafford, Manchester, UK

Competition: UEFA Champions League Group A Matchday 3 of 6

United Preview Content: Team News Starting XI Prediction

Google Result Probability: FC Copenhagen 13% Draw 18% Manchester United 70%

Group Standings, Form: FC Copenhagen 3rd, 1 pt, LD Manchester United 4th, 0 pts, LL

Scott McTominay got the start yesterday for United and he now has three goals in the last two matches. He had been knocking in the goals with Scotland, so you knew it was only a matter of time before he started doing with the Red Devils.

Another impressive moment was the beyond the box scoring strike from Diogo Dalot. It’s impressive for a striker to pull that off, let alone a defender- bravo Dalot! He stays in the first team, as does McTominay. With Casemiro suspended, Sofyan Amrabat slots in his place, the rightful position for the late summer signing (he had been seeing time in the back line).

Victor Lindelof continues on filling in at the position of dire injury crisis- left back. Expect Jonny Evans, or day I say it, even Harry Maguire, to fill in at center back.

Man United Starting XI Prediction vs FC Copenhagen (Champions League)

Andre Onana; Victor Lindelof, Raphael Varane, Jonny Evans, Diogo Dalot; Scott McTominay, Sofyan Amrabat; Mason Mount, Bruno Fernandes, Marcus Rashford; Rasmus Hojlund.

