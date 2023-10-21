Man United News: Dalot, Sir Bobby Charlton, McTominay

Diogo Dalot struck the game-winner as Manchester United honroed the memory of Sir Bobby Charlton with a victory. Scott McTominay, who has more than cemented his place in the team now, scored the other goal as United defeated Sheffield 2-1 at Brammall Lane.

It was an ugly win to be sure, and it was against the dead last place in the table side, but it’s still three points. Amazingly, United are only five points off the pace of the top four and just six from top of the table.

Pending results of the rest of the weekend fixtures of course.

Let’s start with Charlton, truly a club legend who would easily go on the MUFC Mt. Rushmore. A club statement read on Saturday: “Manchester United are in mourning following the passing of Sir Bobby Charlton, one of the greatest and most beloved players in the history of our club.

Sir Bobby was a hero to millions, not just in Manchester, or the United Kingdom, but wherever football is played around the world.

He was admired as much for his sportsmanship and integrity as he was for his outstanding qualities as a footballer; Sir Bobby will always be remembered as a giant of the game.

A graduate of our youth Academy, Sir Bobby played 758 games and scored 249 goals during 17 years as a Manchester United player, winning the European Cup, three league titles and the FA Cup. For England, he won 106 caps and scored 49 goals for England, and won the 1966 World Cup.

“Following his retirement, he went on to serve the club with distinction as a director for 39 years. His unparalleled record of achievement, character and service will be forever etched in the history of Manchester United and English football; and his legacy will live on through the life-changing work of the Sir Bobby Charlton Foundation.

“The club’s heartfelt sympathies are with his wife Lady Norma, his daughters and grandchildren, and all who loved him.”

Charlton, one of the famed Busby Babes, survived the Munich Air Disaster. He was 86.

Shifting gears to Dalot, he scored an absolute screamer from beyond the box in the 77′ to win it. Take a look at this goal-of-the-year nominee.

It’s impressive for a striker to pull that off, let alone a defender- bravo Dalot!

Finally, as we have been saying over and over, for awhile- McTominay needed a place in the first team! He got it today, and now he has three goals in the last two matches. He had been knocking in the goals with Scotland, so you knew it was only a matter of time before he started doing with the Red Devils.

Enjoy the footage above.

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He’s written for numerous publications, including the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. He regularly appears on NTD News and WGN News Now. Follow the website on Twitter and Instagram

