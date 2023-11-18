Ratcliffe Arrival at Man United Could Be Confirmed Next Week

It has been a full year since the Glazer family first announced that they could be potentially selling Manchester United Football Club. And it is only now that we could finally see a resolution to this process, via Sir Jim Ratcliffe and his corporation INEOS.

According to Bloomberg, we’re in the final closing stages of this deal.

? ????????: The Glazers have agreed to sell 25% of their stake in Manchester United to Sir Jim Ratcliffe at about the $33/share price offered. Once processed, the Glazers will own 52.5% and transfer control of sporting operations to SJR and INEOS. (Source: @Bloomberg) pic.twitter.com/r5aZ01DvsN — Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) November 17, 2023

According to the Bloomberg report, Ratcliffe is expected to invest around £1.4 billion in exchange for a 25% stake in the club, plus autonomy over football operations. An official announcement of this development, from the club itself, could come early next week.

The Ratcliffe proposal beat out the proposition from Sheikh Jassim bin al Thani, who sought 100% total control of the club. They were the only two serious bidders in the process.

The Sheikh Jassim consortium was far more popular than Ratcliffe, among the club supporters, because their bid would have forced the Glazer family (who are deeply unpopular among the base, as you might have heard) out entirely.

And while the Glazers will now be staying put, and remain the ultimate authority at MUFC, not all hope is lost. Certainly not on the football side of things, where Ratcliffe will hold sway in roster building, transfer policy (even by this January tranfer window), coaching staff hires etc.

This is still a major opportunity for a huge makeover/rebuild of the club- especially so with current CEO Richard Arnold now out the door.

