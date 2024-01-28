Marcus Rashford is a world class talent, no doubt about it. But his scoring statistics have been a roller coaster over the course of his career, and that has invited speculation about how dedicated he really is to the game of football. And that speculation gets a lot more credence any time he’s seen in public putting his energy towards non-football things.

Rashford was reportedly spotted in a Belfast nightclub, just hours before he phoned in sick to United’s training session on Friday.

He then missed the FA Cup win over Newport County, earlier today.

After the win, Ten Hag was asked about the Rashford situation, with the Dutchman stating it was an “internal matter” in his response.

Ten Hag, known as a very strict disciplinarian, says he’ll deal with it, but didn’t say a whole lot more beyond that.

“It’s an internal matter, I will deal with it!” ? Erik ten Hag responds to questions around Marcus Rashford’s absence from Manchester United’s FA Cup win ?pic.twitter.com/fHoGHHWNii — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) January 28, 2024

Maybe a short suspension for Rashford? Or a fine? According to The Sun, he could be docked two weeks wages, or a fine of £650,000.

Ten Hag has shown that he is in full control of his players at United, and that he is a hard-liner in leadership style. Just ask Cristiano Ronaldo, or Jadon Sancho.

As for Rashford, well, he has done some great things off-the-pitch that earned him a MBE. During the coronavirus pandemic, he basically shamed the national government into stopping a program that was starving poverty-stricken children.

However, there is plenty of reason to doubt the forward’s dedication to the game. Refer to this clip, of club legend Nicky Butt, which is making the rounds today.

Nicky Butt on Marcus Rashford. He’s not happy at the moment. Clearly. On or off the field. He needs to sort his head out. But he’s a great lad and one of ours. It doesn’t help that he’s in a sh*thole of a dressing room at Manchester United. #MUFC pic.twitter.com/xCRGCkg6O0 — Emma Priestley ? (@LiMissP) January 28, 2024

Not saying Butt is totally right, or totally wrong, but he might be on to something here.

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He’s written for numerous publications, including the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. He regularly appears on NTD News and WGN News Now, while writing for the International Baseball Writers Association of America. You can follow the website on Twitter.

