Jerry Reinsdorf Must Go, White Sox Paced to Finish 34-128

Jerry Reinsdorf, what on Earth have you done? How can a Major League Baseball team be metaphorically “out of it” well before the month of May even begins? Currently sitting at 6-22 on the 2024 season, the Chicago White Sox have been done for a long time.

In completing the sweep of the Tampa Bay Rays, this White Sox team has now finally won its first series.

Actually, they didn’t even win back to back games this season until Saturday. They’re currently on pace to finish 34-128.

That is far below the division rival Detroit Tigers, who set the record for the worst team ever to play 162 games, in 2003. They went 43-119, just avoiding the dubious distinction of matching the 1962 New York Mets in the L department. The ’62 Mets went 40-120.

So much for the White Sox’ “competitive window” of recent years.

It resulted in just two playoff appearances and zero postseason series wins.

The worst team in baseball, with the worst overall run differential, they average just 2.75 runs scored per game and 5.52 runs allowed. Mike Trout, all by himself, is only eight homers away from the White Sox team total. They have a .201/.271/.310 slash line and .581 OPS.

Blaming Tony La Russa was just so easy and simple.

Yeah, and how’d that work out for him? pic.twitter.com/cfrh3UOm3t — Dave Melton (@DMelt57) April 30, 2023

But who is the main scapegoat now?

While yes, hiring La Russa was a bone-headed, clueless move, which everyone said at the time, the current situation is even worse.

I’m still not actually sure that even Pedro Grifol knows who Pedro Grifol is.

I have no real answers, but I do this- everyone and everything must go, most importantly, Jerry Reinsdorf.

There are only two teams that have never spent a $100 million on a single player. Actually, the White Sox have never even topped $80M, as Andrew Benintendi’s $75m deal that he signed in December 2022, is the richest in Sox history.

Only the A’s are worse, as Eric Chavez’s $66m contract is the most cash that they have ever splashed.

Of course that came way back in 2004. Not saying that spending solves everything (look no further than the New York Mess, whoops, I meant to say Mets), but it is a factor where correlation can imply causation.

Make no mistake about it, the issues and problems are everywhere, in this joke of an organization.

And it all starts at the top.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to Ravens Wire, part of the USA Today SMG’s NFL Wire Network and the Internet Baseball Writers Association of America. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated, Chicago Tribune and the Washington Times. You can follow him on Twitter.

