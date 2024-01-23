There is no doubt about it- the headliner tie of the FA Cup 4th round is Manchester City at Tottenham Hotspur. The winner of this all-big six clash here moves on to the round of 16, and assumes status as a front-runner to win it.

The loser joins Arsenal as a big club bounced early, and an overall disappointment in terms of their 2023-24 FA Cup campaign.

FA Cup Fourth Round FYIs

Manchester City at Tottenham Hotspur

Kickoff: Fri. Jan. 26, 8pm, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, UK

Team News: Manchester City Tottenham Hotspur

Starting XI Predictions: Manchester City Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham Injury List in Detail: Part 1 Part 2

FA Cup Fun Fact: City have won their last 21 FA Cup matches not played at Wembley Stadium

Book on the Premier League authored by The Sports Bank Founder Paul M. Banks: go here

Man City are obviously hoping to be in the former, and not the latter category, as they face a stern test in defending their title here. Let’s take a look at what the first team picked by Pep Guardiola might turn out to be here.

Manchester City Starting XI Prediction at Tottenham (FA Cup)

Ederson; Kyle Walker, Manuel Akanji, Ruben Dias, Sergio Gomez; Kevin De Bruyne, Rodri; Bernardo Silva, Phil Foden, Jack Grealish; Julian Alvarez

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He’s written for numerous publications, including the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. He regularly appears on NTD News and WGN News Now, while writing for the International Baseball Writers Association of America. You can follow the website on Twitter.

Related Posts via Categories