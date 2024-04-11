Manchester United have zero chance of getting back into the Champions League, and honestly, they have probably been out of the running for that for awhile already. March cooked their goose in this regard. Entering the trip to AFC Bournemouth, United have a dreadful recent Premier League form guide.

Since February 24th, their results look like this: W1D2L3. Can they hang on for UEFA Europa League qualification at least?

Manchester United at AFC Bournemouth FYIs

Kick: Sat. Apr. 13, 5:30pm, Vitality Stadium

Man United Preview Material: Starting XI Prediction Team News

Transatlantic Passage: How the Premier League Redefined Soccer in America: LINK

Google Result Probability: AFC Bournemouth win 40% Draw 24% Man United 36%

PL Standing, Form Guide: AFC Bournemouth 12th, 41 pts, LWWWD Man United 6th, 49 pts, DLDWL

West Ham are nipping at their heels for sixth, so United can’t really afford to drop any more points during their business trip to the south coast. In this match, many pundits and prognosticators might deem United the favorites.

After all, Bournemouth did win the reverse fixture earlier this season.

Manchester United Starting XI Prediction at AFC Bournemouth

Andre Onana; Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Harry Maguire, Raphael Varane, Diogo Dalot; Scott McTominay, Kobbie Mainoo; Alejandro Garnacho, Bruno Fernandes, Marcus Rashford; Rasmus Hojlund

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to Ravens Wire, part of the USA Today SMG’s NFL Wire Network and the Internet Baseball Writers Association of America. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated, Chicago Tribune and the Washington Times. You can follow him on Twitter.

