Borussia Dortmund Starting XI Prediction vs PSG

Heading into their Champions League clash with PSG in midweek, Borussia Dortmund will be looking to build a lead in the tie from their home leg. Going to Paris will be tough sledding, so they would be best served by building a lead here. On the home front, their chances of catching RB Leipzig for the top four are now extinguished. However, fifth place is also already guaranteed, and that should be enough to secure a Champions League slot for next year’s tournament.

Of course, if they go out and win Ol’ Big Ears, it would guarantee a slot in next year’s competition.

UEFA Champions League Semifinal Leg 1/2 FYIs

Borussia Dortmund vs Paris Saint-Germain

Kickoff: Wed, May 1, 8pm, Signal Iduna Park, Dortmund Germany

BVB Preview Material: Team News Stating XI Prediction

Result Probability: Dortmund 35% Draw 26% PSG 39%

Let’s take a look at who could be in starting lineup for BVB come Wednesday. And as an added bonus, we projected the Les Parisiens first team too.

Starting XI Predictions

Borussia Dortmund

Gregor Kobel (c) – Ryerson, Mats Hummels, Schlotterbeck, Ian Maatsen – Marcel Sabitzer, Emre Can – Jadon Sancho, Julian Brandt, Adeyemi – Füllkrug

Paris Saint-Germain

Gigi Donnarumma – Achraf Hakimi, Marquinhos (c), Hernández, Mendes – Vitinha, Zaïre-Emery, Fabián – Moussa Dembélé, Kylian Mbappé, Barcola

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to Ravens Wire, part of the USA Today SMG’s NFL Wire Network and the Internet Baseball Writers Association of America. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated, Chicago Tribune and the Washington Times. You can follow him on Twitter.

Related Posts via Categories