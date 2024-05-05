The Borussia Dortmund versus Paris Saint-Germain UEFA Champions League semifinal tie is a matchup of two clubs who have rarely tasted UCL success. PSG have only reached the final once, and they have yet to hoist the trophy. BVB have made the final twice, beating Juventus in 1996-97 to claim the title.

UEFA Champions League Semifinal Leg 2/2 FYIs

Borussia Dortmund vs Paris Saint-Germain

Kickoff: Tue, May 7, 8pm, Parc Des Princes, Paris, France

Aggregate: BVB leads 1-0

Series History: PSG wins 2, Borussia Dortmund wins 3, Draws 1

Preview Material: Team News for Both Sides Starting XI Predictions

Result Probability: Dortmund 16% Extra Time 20% PSG 64%

What Jadon Sancho is doing, now that he’s back at Borussia Dortmund, is shocking. Sancho was such a massive flop at Manchester United, but he’s back to showing stellar form during his loan spell in the back half of this season. It’s no surprise to anyone that he’s leaving United permanently in the summer.

Maybe a return to Dortmund is in the cards? Sancho showcased a ton of play-making abilities in the first leg of this tie, but his teammates sometimes lacked in finishing.

Maybe this time Dortmund will be more clinical, and thus finish off the tie.

Starting XI Predictions

Borussia Dortmund

Gregor Kobel; Julian Ryerson, Mats Hummels, Nico Schlotterbeck, Ian Maatsen; Marcel Sabitzer, Emre Can; Jadon Sancho, Julian Brandt, Karim Adeyemi; Niclas Füllkrug

PSG

Gigi Donnarumma; Achraf Hakimi, Marquinhos, Lucas Beraldo, Nuno Mendes; Vitinha, Warren Zaïre-Emery, Fabián Ruiz; Goncalo Ramos, Moussa Dembélé, Kylian Mbappé

