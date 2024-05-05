Borussia Dortmund beat down Augsburg on the weekend, but they came out of the meeting with a new fitness concern. Fullback Julian Ryerson had to leave the pitch with cramps, but he is expected to be fine for Tuesday night when Dortmund travels to Paris Saint-Germain.

Beyond Ryerson, Sebastien Haller (physical discomfort) also missed out on the Bundesliga fixture, but he should be fit enough to make the bench in the city of light.

UEFA Champions League Semifinal Leg 2/2 FYIs

Borussia Dortmund vs Paris Saint-Germain

Kickoff: Tue, May 7, 8pm, Parc Des Princes, Paris, France

Aggregate: BVB leads 1-0

Result Probability: Dortmund 16% Extra Time 20% PSG 64%

Team News for Both Sides

And of course, Ramy Bensebaini (knee) and Julien Duranville (muscle) remain out injured for BVB, and that completes the injury news for the German side.

Shifting gears to Les Parisiens, Lucas Hernandez tore his ACL and he will miss the rest of the season, the Euros and a big portion of next season.

We may not see him again until 2025, and you got to feel for Hernandez, after he suffered similar situation during his side’s 2022 World Cup run to the final match.

Elsewhere Presnel Kimpembe remains on the sidelines with an Achilles problem while Layvin Kurzawa (back) and Sergio Rico (head) are out of commission as well.

Dortmund have even odds to advance beyond this tie to the final while PSG are backed to the tune of 4/5.

