Borussia Dortmund Team News vs PSG: Malen, Haller, Bensebaini

Donyell Malen is doubtful for Wednesday night, due to a thigh injury, but otherwise Borussia Dortmund have no new injury concerns heading into the UEFA Champions League clash with Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday night. Ramy Bensebaini (knee) and Sebastian Haller (ankle) remain sidelined.

Dortmund have reached the final four of Europe’s highest tier competition, but of the semifinalists, they face the longest odds of actually winning it all.

UEFA Champions League Semifinal Leg 1/2 FYIs

Borussia Dortmund vs Paris Saint-Germain

Kickoff: Wed, May 1, 8pm, Signal Iduna Park, Dortmund Germany

Result Probability: Dortmund 35% Draw 26% PSG 39%

BVB Team News

And PSG is obviously a formidable opponent, to say the least. Plus they are nearly at full fitness right now. Presnel Kimpembe (Achilles) and Sergio Rico (match fitness) will miss this match, but they are the only two fitness concerns here.

PSG are currently in a celebratory state, having just officially won Ligue 1; yet again. So in one sense they will enter this match kind of relaxed, and loose, as they have already claimed a trophy this season.

But on the other hand, the Champions League is the very elusive piece of silverware that they have yet to claim, so they might play mentally tight here.

