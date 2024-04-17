This season has marked the most extensive injury crisis in Manchester United history. The club have three players who are doubtful to feature on Sunday in the FA Cup semifinal in Scott McTominay (knee), Jonny Evans (knock/minor muscular issue) and Antony (unspecified short-term muscular injury). They have three more players who are definitely ruled out, but should come back into the side later this month/early next month

This list includes Raphael Varane (unspecified muscle issue), Lisandro Martinez (calf) and Victor Lindelof (thigh).

FA Cup Semifinal FYIs

Coventry City vs Manchester United

Kick: Sun. Apr. 21, 3:30 pm, Wembley Stadium, London, UK

Man United Preview Material: Starting XI Prediction Team News

Fun Fact: United has a form guide against Coventry City that looks like this in their last 15 (W13L2)

Man United Team News

Then you have three players who are absolutely sidelined for the FA Cup semifinal this weekend, and may not play again this season in Luke Shaw (undisclosed but severe muscular injury), Anthony Martial (groin surgery recovery) and Tyrell Malacia (knee). So if you’re scoring at home that is least six players who will be absent at Wembley, with the total number potentially rising to nine.

What has gone wrong this year in this regard? Is it the physios? Is it manager Erik ten Hag emphasizing a high-intensity pressing approach, and his reluctance to consider altering it?

Perhaps the Dutchman’s tactics just aren’t suited that well to this roster?

And maybe his hard-nosed leadership style just doesn’t gel with this group of players?

Whatever it is, this just isn’t working.

