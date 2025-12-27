Manchester United got a really nice win at home over Newcastle United yesterday, but the game, unfortunately, also brought them a new injury concern, in midfieder Mason Mount.

“He felt something at half-time,” United manager Ruben Amorim said of the unspecified/undisclosed injury to Mason Mount.

Festive Fixtures FYIs

Manchester United vs Wolves

Kickoff: Tue Dec. 30, 8:15pm, Old Trafford, Stretford, UK

Manchester United Preview Material: Team News Part 1 Team News Part 2

United Team News

“He wanted to go, and that is also a good thing. He wanted to go in the second half, but cannot lose more players, if you are not 100 percent.”

Amorim is absolutely right- the last thing United needs right now is another unavailable player. Bryan Mbeumo, Noussair Mazraoui and Amad Diallo are all away at AFCON. Plus they have a slew of injuries, which we’ll cover here in two different articles.

It doesn’t sound like the situation with Mount is/was too serious, especially if he was still willing to play on, but it’s good for the team that he was taken off.

Elsewhere Matthijs de Ligt (lower back) and Harry Maguire (thigh) missed out on the win over Newcastle, but should be in contention to feature here.

In ruling them out for Boxing Day, Amorim said that Maguire and De Ligt would potentially be back for the 30th.

“We are still working with them, they are not available for this one,” Amorim said on Christmas Eve.

“Let’s see for the next one.”

