When Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim did his press conference on Christmas Eve, he ruled Kobbie Mainoo and Bruno Fernandes out of the Boxing Day clash with Newcastle United.

Amorim’s side would go on to win, 1-0, yesterday. Of the two injured midfielders, it appears that Mainoo will be the one returning sooner.

“Not for this game,” Amorim said of the pair.

“They are recovering. I don’t think that it is going to take a lot of time. Kobbie is going to return faster than Bruno. I don’t want to say [how long for Bruno]. I have an idea, of course, but let’s see.”

It is fair to see that Mainoo (who has a calf/shin/heel problem) could potentially be available for selection against Wolves on Tuesday night. And if not, then almost definitely for the next game after that, January 4, at Leeds United.

As for Bruno (who has a thigh injury) he is likely probably a game or two behind Mainoo on the timeleine for return.

