Manchester United Transfer Talk: Ashley Young, Jesse Lingard

As today’s disaster at Old Trafford conveyed, Manchester United are still light years away from where they need to be. Conceding three times and failing to score in the first half of today’s Manchester derby EFL Cup semifinal first leg, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer called it the worst half of football the side has played all season long.
That’s a fair assessment, but where do they go from here? Obviously, they need some help in midfield, especially the center and this need just keeps increasing the more the injuries pile up. Solskjaer has admitted that the middle of the park is where the club is looking for reinforcements.
However, before we get to that United have to do something else this January transfer window- clear out the deadwood. There are a lot of really overpaid players on this squad taking up space and clogging it up for the players who want to really do something for the badge.
And you have players with desire, but they just don’t have much quality. It’s well past time the clear some of those guys out. The versatile Ashley Young, who plays mostly at full back these days, doesn’t have a real place in the side, and it’s time for him to go.
Inter Milan have asked for Ashley Young. Talks ongoing with Man United – the player is ready to accept. Antonio Conte wants him strongly. ?? #MUFC #ManUnited #transfers
— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 7, 2020
Sky Italia’s transfer guru is reporting that Inter Milan could be a realistic destination for Young, and with that he would be reunited with Alexis Sanchez and Romelu Lukaku.
Moving on to Jesse Lingard, he’s got to be the first one out the door. He’s contributing absolutely nothing and getting paid exceedingly to do so. Now that he’s linking up with Mino Raiola, it’s probably a sign that he’s ready to try and get an exit from United.
Jesse Lingard's Premier League goals and assists compilation of 2019.
One of the best out there!!pic.twitter.com/kJLsVkD56H
— Troll Football (@TrollFootball) January 5, 2020
Jesse Lingard has been offered to AC Milan recently. He is leaving Manchester United #mulive [alessandro jacobone, @Sport_Witness]
— utdreport (@utdreport) January 7, 2020
Could he be headed to the other club in Milan? Is that city just becoming the island of misfit MUFC toys? The window has only been opened for a week, so we’ll see.
