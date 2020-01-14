Manchester United Starting XI Prediction vs Wolves (FA Cup Replay)

Wolverhampton Wanderers are winless in their last 10 trips to Old Trafford, across all competitions. Will Wednesday night be the day that they finally break the hex and beat Manchester United?
Or will this will be one of the games in which Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men play up to their abilities and potential- which we’ve seen on numerous occasions this campaign, just not consistently? The FA Cup presents itself as the best opportunity for United to win a trophy this season (arguably, as the odds makers believe the Europa League is more favorable), so OGS should field a strong side for this one.
Manchester United Starting XI Prediction at Wolves (FA Cup 3rd round replay)
Martial
Rashford Greenwood James
Matic Fred
Shaw Lindelof Maguire Wan-Bissaka
Romero
Manchester United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers FA Cup 3rd Round Replay FYIs
Team news for both sides: go to this link
Kickoff: Wed. Jan 15, Od Trafford Stadium 7:45pm
TV: BT Sport 1
Referee: Kevin Friend
Key Stat: Wolves have lost nine of their 10 previous FA Cup third round replays
United 2, Wolves 2 (United advances on penalties)
The Red Devils are winless in their last five against the Midlands club across all competitions, but it’s time for them to finally take the next stop and move forward to the next round.
