Man United Star Harry Maguire Out Long Term with Hip Injury

The bad news just keeps coming for Manchester United. Their signature summer transfer window addition, the man who they made the most expensive defender in history, Harry Maguire, faces a long spell on the sidelines. According to multiple reports, he suffered an injury to his hip muscle that will keep him out awhile.
Maguire joins midfielders Paul Pogba and Scott McTominay as long term injury absentees. He suffered the injury against Wolverhampton Wanderers on the weekend, in FA Cup action, and missed out on the loss to Manchester City last night in the League Cup.
Press Association reports that the former Leicester City man “is not expected to feature in Saturday’s Premier League match against bottom club Norwich.”
With Harry Maguire out indefinitely and some keep fixtures coming up, United are mostly likely in for a rough ride for the time being. In central defense, Marcos Rojo and Axel Tuanzebe are still out while Eric Bailly is training again, but not yet back at match fitness.
It all adds up to major minutes, perhaps full 90s from Phil Jones, and that’s a scary thought to the say the least.
