Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer met the media on Friday, ahead of the Sunday league fixture at Watford, and there were two main takeaways from his session. First off midfielder Paul Pogba is not leaving the club this January transfer window, and secondly no deal for Erling Braut Haaland is anywhere near completion at this point.
OGS also gave a team fitness update. Pogba is finally back training again but he’s not anywhere close to being ready to feature again while defender Diogo Dalot continues convalescing. Eric Bailly, Angel Gomes and Timothy Fosu-Mensah remain out as long term absentees.
Transfer rumors are running wild right now when it comes to the wonderkid Haaland, as the RB Salzburg forward has been linked with numerous big clubs all across Europe. The Norwegian connection has led to the narrative that United are in pole position to land the young scoring sensation.
Solskjaer attempted to throw cold water on this hot topic.
“I don’t think he’s en route here,” he said. “I can’t comment on other team’s players. It’s just one of those things. In this job there are so many speculations.
“He’s not coming to Manchester. I know the boy and his friends and he’s on a Christmas holiday. You can’t fly anywhere from Stavanger, you need to go via.”
In regards to Pogba, both Solskjaer and the player’s agent, Mino Raiola, maintain that the Frenchman is staying put this season.
“I think that Paul really went home,” Raiola said to the Daily Telegraph.
“Paul could have gone elsewhere, but he really chose with his heart, to go home. Paul is a very, very nice person.”
“For example, he’s not able to be angry at Ole because Ole treated him so good when Ole was an older player and Paul was a younger player and the respect and the love that he received from Ole means he cannot get angry at Ole.”
“He’s not getting sold in January,” the Red Devils boss said on the matter.
“He’s training, but he’s not been training with us for long. He’s training and that’s a step forward for us. He’s a fantastic player and a charismatic personality and for us we’re happy that he’s here.”
In turning to the team news for United’s opponents, Tom Cleverley and Danny Welbeck will not get a chance to play against their former club. Jose Holebas, Sebastian Prodl and Daryl Janmaat are also out of commission for this game.
However, Adam Masina and Roberto Pereyra are likely to return to action here.
Watford v. Manchester United FYIs
Sunday Dec 22, Vicarage Road 9 a.m. ET on NBCSN
United starting XI Prediction: go to this link
Form Guide: Manchester United- DWWDD Watford- LDLLL
Google Result Probability: Manchester United 53%, Draw 25%, Watford win 22%
Prediction: Manchester United 3, Watford FC 0
If you can’t take care of business here, and do it convincingly, then I just don’t know what to say anymore
