Senne Lammens Says Everything is Bigger at Manchester United

Senne Lammens was the starting goalkeeper for Manchester United, in their final match before the international break, a 2-0 win over Sunderland. Altay Bayindir had been holding down the fort, ahead of him on the depth chart, prior to manager Ruben Amorim making the switch. Now a fierce position battle has ensued at Old Trafford, one that Bayindir insists is good for the club.

Lammens, a deadline day signing from Royal Antwerp, admits he had some issues adjusting to a new and much bigger club.

Latest Man United Injury Report: go here

🚨 Senne Lammens: “Moving to Man United was my dream since day zero”. “We have everything to win titles here. There’s no excuses. It’s a step up from Antwerp, when I came here the first time it was eye opening”. pic.twitter.com/EWOGH4DQxC — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 10, 2025

However, with the help of his teammates and club staff, he has now settled in. Everything is bigger at United, Lammens maintains.

“It was a big change in everything,” the Belgian said in a wide-ranging interview with the club’s dedicated in-house web channel. “Every aspect is bigger but the team welcomed me with open arms. I had to build up my life here in Manchester so it’s been good.”

United are currently tenth in the table, at the October international break. Obviously that is not where they want to be, especially ahead of the massive rivalry clash with Liverpool. Lammens believes that United already have all the pieces in place to get things going again.

“We have everything here to succeed,” he said in the same interview.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires 4etwork. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter

Related Posts via Categories