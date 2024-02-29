Man United-Liverpool Headlines FA Cup Quarterfinal Draw

Historically, it is the biggest game in English football. Manchester United, with the most all-time English top flight titles versus Liverpool, the club with the second most ever.
It’s still the biggest game in English football today, and it’s a spirited rivalry, the Northwest England Derby, and the next edition comes in the FA Cup quarterfinal round.
Manchester United versus Liverpool is the headliner for the FA Cup round of 8.
FA Cup Quarterfinal Draw in Full
Wolves v. Coventry City
Manchester United v. Liverpool FC
Manchester City vs. Newcastle United
The quarterfinal ties will transpire over the weekend of March 16, so early Happy St. Patrick’s Day everyone. Also, congrats to Coventry City, the ninth place team in the Championship, for making it this far. Wow! They will be everyone’s second favorite side in this competition.
