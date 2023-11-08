After the UEFA Champions League win over Young Boys and ahead of the Premier League fixture at Chelsea FC the biggest Manchester City related story in the news right now is Tuesday’s halftime shirt swap.

While opponents swapping shirts is very common, it almost always comes after the game, and nearly never at halftime.

Chelsea FC vs Manchester City FYIs

Kickoff: Sunday Nov. 12 , 4:30 pm, Stamford Bridge

Team News: Chelsea Manchester City

Starting XI Predictions: Chelsea Manchester City

Transatlantic Passage: How the Premier League Redefined Soccer in America: LINK

PL Form, Standing Chelsea DWLLL Manchester City: WWWLL

Google Result Probability: Chelsea 20% Draw 25% Manchester City 55%

Thus what happened between Erling Haaland and Mohamed Ali yesterday was a bit strange.

I didn’t see that, that’s news to me and I’m little bit surprised by that right now,” Young Boys manager Raphael Wicky said to the media after the game.

“On the other hand, I don’t think it had anything to do with the game or the performance but I’ll probably have a word with him and see what he thought.

The former Chicago Fire FC Coach and Swiss international said:

“Maybe Erling asked him to swap, I don’t know!”

As for the other side of the coin, Pep Guardiola said the exchange didn’t bother him.

“I don’t know about it,” he said. “We win 3-0. It happened, I don’t know the reason why.”

Manchester City Starting XI Prediction at Chelsea FC

Ederson; Josko Gvardiol, Ruben Dias, Manuel Akanji, Kyle Walker; Rodri, Rico Lewis; Phil Foden, Jack Grealish, Julian Alvarez; Erling Haaland

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He’s written for numerous publications, including the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. He regularly appears on NTD News and WGN News Now, while writing for the International Baseball Writers Association of America. You can follow the website on Twitter.

