Manchester City have so much depth and talent that they just scored six goals in a match, and Erling Haaland was not involved in any of them. The superlative Scandinavian scoring sensation left injured at half time, and the juggernaut rolled on without him.

He could miss out entirely in midweek against Young Boys, in a Tuesday Champions League group stage clash, and they might still score another six goals.

UCL G Matchday 4 of 6 FYIs

Young Boys at Manchester City

Group F Kickoff: Tues Nov 7, 8pm, The Etihad

Group Form, Standing: Manchester City 1st, 9 pts, WWW Young Boys 3rd,1 pt, LDL

If/when Haaland is absent, this could provide a chance for Julian Alvarez to then return to a more natural position up top/as a true advanced forward.

Or the scoring will come from the attacking midfielders/forwards/wingers in Jack Grealish, Jeremy Doku and Phil Foden.

This position has really stood out as containing a lot of top tier class and talented depth over the course of the Pep Guardiola era at City. The other position groups do as well, it’s just that this one is quite excessive, despite all the turnover we’ve seen.

Manchester City Starting XI Prediction vs Young Boys (UCL)

4-2-3-1 formation

Ederson; Josko Gvardiol, Ruben Dias, John Stones, Kyle Walker; Rodri, Rico Lewis; Phil Foden, Jeremy Doku, Jack Grealish; Julian Alvarez

