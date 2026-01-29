Just when the party at Manchester United was starting to get going, a bunch of cold water got thrown on the developing situation. The win at league leading Arsenal came with a price- Patrick Dorgu suffered a hamstring injury, and he’s now sidelined for significant time. Most likely, he’s gone until after the March international break. We covered that situation in more detail at this link.

It’s too bad because United just got back to back to wins over the two best teams in the league.

Manchester United vs Fulham FYIs

Kickoff: Sun. Feb 1, 2pm, Old Trafford, Stretford, UK

Premier League Standing, Form: Manchester United 4th, 38 pts DDDWW Fulham 7th, 34 pts DDWLW

We were all starting to view this season in a much more positive light. The Red Devils are starting to come together under interim manager Michael Carrick, and Dorgu (the only player acquired in the Januay transfer window last year), has scored in both of the games that Carrick has been in charge.

Man United Team News

Elsewhere, central defender Matthijs de Ligt continues to suffer setbacks in his recovery from a lower back injury. De Ligt has seen the goal posts moved back yet again.

“Yeah, he had a bit of a setback initially, before I arrived,” Carrick said of De Ligt.

“I think it’s just a little bit slower than we’d hoped, but he’s certainly getting closer.

“And hopefully, in the next couple of weeks or so [he’ll be back], without putting the exact time.”

And then finally, Josh Zirkzee remains out with an undisclosed problem.

