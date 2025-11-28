Manchester United have three injury concerns ahead of their trip to Crystal Palace on Sunday: Matheus Cunha, Harry Maguire and Benjamin Sesko.

Don’t expect any of them to be in the matchday squad this weekend, but Maguire (thigh injury) and Cunha (a head face injury sustained during a training session) may stand a chance of being passed fit.

Manchester United at Crystal Palace

Kickoff: Sunday Nov. 30, 12pm, Selhurst Park, London, UK

Man United Preview Material: Team News Starting XI Prediction

League Standings, Form: Crystal Palace 5th, 20 pts, DLWDW Man United 10th, 18 pts, WWDDL

Google Probability: Man United win 32% Draw 27% Crystal Palace win 41%

Man United Team News

Benjamin Sesko has been out since before the most recent internatiomal break, with a knee injury.

Sesko will likely be sidelined until mid-December. If he is indeed ruled out this weekend, then Maguire could return next weekend. As for Cunha, here is what manager Ruben Amorim said a couple days ago:

“It was a knock in training, so I don’t know how long he’s going to stay out. I think it’s nothing serious, but we cannot risk players.”

So Cunha could be back around the same time as Maguire.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN.

