The loss to Everton FC on Monday night was unexpected for Manchester United and their supporters. Well, maybe the more cynical portion of the fan base saw it coming, but most people did not. Now, a trip to Crystal Palace is next on the docket, and if another L occurs here, it wouldn’t be shocking.

Manchester United at Crystal Palace

Kickoff: Sunday Nov. 30, 12pm, Selhurst Park, London, UK

Man United Preview Material:

League Standings, Form: Tottenham Hotspur 5th, 20 pts, DLWDW Man United 10th, 18 pts, WWDDL

Google Probability: Man United win 32% Draw 27% Crystal Palace win 41%

Not given where these two sides currently sit in the table. United had been on a decent run of form, prior to losing to the Toffees, and overall morale had been decently high.

The fans who had been calling for manager Ruben Amorim to get sacked had been quiet for awhile. However, another loss or two and the social media pitchforks will quite possibly return.

Manchester United Predicted Starting XI at Crystal Palace

Senne Lammens; Leny Yoro, Matthijs de Ligt, Luke Shaw; Diogo Dalot, Manuel Ugarte, Casemiro, Amad Diallo; Mason Mount, Bruno Fernandes, Bryan Mbeumo

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN.

