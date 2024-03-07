Man City Starting XI Prediction vs Liverpool FC

Manchester City got exactly what they needed tonight- a match that was essentially a glorified training session, ahead of the huge clash at Liverpool FC on Sunday.

City thrashed FC Copenhagen 3-1 in the UEFA Champions League today, finishing the tie 6-2 on aggregate and moving forward to the quarterfinals.

Liverpool FC vs Manchester City FYIs

Note: all the Liverpool preview content and links will be updated after the conclusion of the Reds’ Europa League clash.

Kick: Sun. Mar. 10, 12:30pm, Anfield, Liverpool, UK

Full, Detailed Injury List: Liverpool FC Manchester City

Team News: Liverpool FC Manchester City

Starting XI Predictions: Liverpool FC Manchester City

Transatlantic Passage: How the Premier League Redefined Soccer in America: LINK

Google Result Probability: Liverpool 33% Manchester City 43% Draw 24%

Premier League Standing, Form: Liverpool 1st, 63 pts, WWWWL Manchester City 2nd, 62 pts, WWWDW

They did so with a lineup that saw manager Pep Guardiola make seven changes from the starting XI that convincingly triumphed in the Manchester Derby last weekend.

“Today, I need energy, fresh legs,” Guardiola said after winning the second leg and thus sweeping the UCL tie.

“I know how tired, exhausted some of my players were today … We play on Sunday. So I need fresh legs.”

Kevin De Bruyne and Phil Foden got the night off, so expect both to be back in the starting line-up at Merseyside. The reigning treble holders are still alive in three competitions (FA Cup, Champions League, Premier League), and among the favorites to win all of them.

“To be part of the titles, we need everyone,” the legendary manager added.

“For one more year we are in the best eight teams in Europe. Incredibly happy we are still in all competitions.”

Manchester City Starting XI Prediction vs Liverpool

Ederson; Kyle Walker, Ruben Dias, Nathan Ake; Rodri, John Stones; Phil Foden, Bernardo Silva, Kevin De Bruyne, Jeremy Doku; Erling Haaland

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to Ravens Wire, part of the USA Today SMG’s NFL Wire Network. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated, Chicago Tribune and the Washington Times. You can follow him on Twitter.

Related Posts via Categories