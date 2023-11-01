Manchester City look back to their juggernaut selves right now, as their squad is nearly fully fit. Kevin de Bruyne remains out with the hamstring injury that will keep him sidelined until December or January.

Other than that, manager Pep Guardiola has no selection concerns heading into Saturday’s home fixture against AFC Bournemouth.

Manchester City vs AFC Bournemouth FYIs

Kickoff: Nov. 4, 4pm, Etihad Stadium, Manchester, UK

Odds/Probability: United Win 4% | City 88% | Draw 8%

Table Position: Bournemouth 17th, 6 pts City 3rd, 24 pts

Premier League Form: Bournemouth WLLLL Man City WWLLW

As for their opponents, well, they have a whole host of absences, for various reasons, to contend with.

AFC Bournemouth Team News

Let’s start with Tyler Adams, the American star who escaped relegation with Leeds United this summer to join the Cherries.

His hamstring injury will keep him sidelined until February.

Other players set to miss out on this Premier League match, due to injury, are Ryan Fredericks (calf), Emiliano Marcondes (ankle) and Neto (ankle). In addition, reliable stalwart Lewis Cook is suspended, and Darren Randolph won’t be available due to an unspecified illness.

So City have a lot of massive advantages in this one: talent, depth, home field and squad fitness.

Prediction: Manchester City 4, AFC Bournemouth

All signs point to a true rout.

