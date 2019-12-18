Takumi Minamino Reportedly Undergoing Liverpool FC Medical

The January transfer window is now underway! The first major signing, although it is not a huge monetary sum, is here and it’s Liverpool FC who are getting the deal done. The rich get richer as the club who won the UEFA Champions League last season and are running away with the Premier League this season have added another playmaker in RB Salzburg’s Takumi Minamino.
According to multiple outlets, he’s undergoing his medical for his new club today and is set to be officially part of the team come the first of the year. The transfer fee will be reportedly about £7.25 million, not huge by any means, but then again this is January.
And you know, typically, what kind of deals are done in January for the most part. However, Minamino really is expected to provide a substantial uplift, as he’s scored nine times in 22 appearances this season. And it is hoped that Minamino will be available for selection January 5 when the Reds take on Everton in a Merseyside Derby FA Cup clash.
ESPN writes that “with the Austrian Bundesliga having closed down for its winter break, Minamino has flown into Liverpool in order to complete his medical and paperwork” to make sure he’s registered in time for the new year.
According to The Guardian: “The deal is viewed by Liverpool as outstandingly good value as they believe the player’s market value is three times what they are paying.”
