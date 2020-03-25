Liverpool FC Transfer Talk: Mane, Salah, Werner, Sterling

Liverpool FC, along with the rest of global football, are off indefinitely, so instead we’ll have to do some transfer talk. If there’s one thing that can survive a global pandemic, it’s transfer rumors.
In fact, the rumor mill can probably survive any type of apocalytpic event. With that in mind, let’s take a spin through the Reds related rumor mill, starting with the Pharoah Mohamed Salah and Senegalese scoring sensation Sadio Mane.
According to some reports, both of these superstars want out, and they just don’t get along with one another very well. Again these are transfer rumors, so rememember to please take everything with a grain (make that a tablespoon!) of salt.
Former defensive midfielder Mohamed Sissoko believes that Salah moving on would be good for the club and that Mane is poised to join Real Madrid. The man who played for Liverpool from 2005-2008 told EuropaCalcio: “I see Mane at Real Madrid [more than Salah].
“He [Mane] has the characteristics Zidane wants… I think Mane will go to Real Madrid.
“I don’t know if Salah will continue at Liverpool. But if he left, his departure could be good for the team.
“Liverpool are very smart and would know how to replace him.”
Meanwhile, Salah and Mane reportedly deeply dislike each other, says Richard Keys, a journalist who works as a presenter with beIN Sports. Read more about this claim over at Legit.
So if both are to move on, and that’s a very big if, who would replace them?
The first could be RB Leipzig’s Timo Werner, who had been developing into one of the most feared strikers in all of Germany. From 2016 through to 2019, the former VfB Stuttgart man was averaging at around a goal every other game but in the current campaign, Werner is exceeding all expectations.
Prior to football’s untimely halt in Germany, RBL’s key striker recorded 27 goals in 36 games across all competitions. He’s been strongly linked with a move to Liverpool FC, but both Manchester clubs are reportedly willing to trigger his release clause, in the neighborhood of €55 million, as well.
The second potential a replacement? It’s far-fetched to say the least, but it’s an oldie and a goodie.
Asked by a fan if he would consider returning to the Reds, Sterling said: “Would I ever go back to Liverpool?
“To be honest with you I love Liverpool.
“Don’t get it twisted, they are always in my heart.
“It’s a team that done a lot for me growing up so…”
In the summer transfer window of 2015, Sterling left Liverpool for Manchester City after a very long and ugly hold out. The transfer fee was about 49 million pounds which is downright cute compared to the sums that players of his caliber are getting today.
The idea of Sterling coming back may seem crazy right now, but time heals all wounds.
