Almeria have just three games left up in La Liga, as they are already long destined for the drop. The worst team in the Spanish top flight this season, they will have a chance to play for pride here on Thursday night when they host FC Barcelona.

Getting a result, of any sort, against one of the two clubs that comprises the El Clasico rivalry, would be huge for them.

Kickoff: Thur. May 16, Estadi Mediterraneos, Almeria, Spain

La Liga Standing, Form: Almeria 20th, 17 pts, LWLLD FC Barcelona 2nd, 76 pts, WLWLW

Google Result Probability: Almeria 15% Draw 18% FC Barcelona 67%

A draw against Barca would certainly be a moral victory for Almeria. Here’s the lineup that Xavi might pick in order to try and stop that.

FC Barcelona Starting XI Prediction at Almeria

Marc-Andre ter Stegen; Jules Kounde, Inigo Martinez, Pau Cubarsi, Joao Cancelo; Pedri, Ilkay Gundogan, Oriol Romeu; Ferran Torres, Lamine Yamal, Robert Lewandowski

Prediction: FC Barcelona 3, Almeria 0

Even though the stakes aren’t that high, there is just such a massive talent disparity here that the Blaugranes should run away with this us.

