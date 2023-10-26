Chelsea are now undefeated across all competitions in their last four, which may not sound like much, but remember- it wasn’t long ago that they were sitting 14th in the table. Perhaps it is true- Blues boss Mauricio Pochettino is really “building something,” and indeed some “very good things are coming.” Beating Brentford would certainly send an important statement too.

The Bees have emerged victorious in their last two trips to Chelsea, and these victories came in resounding fashion.

Chelsea FC vs Brentford FYIs

Kickoff: Sat. Oct. 28, 12:30pm, Stamford Bridge, London, UK

PL Position, Form: Chelsea 10th, 12 pts, DWWLD Brentford 18th, 4 pts, WLDLL

Google Result Probability: Chelsea 59% Draw 23% Brentford 18%

This match is the middle fixture, in the Blues three consecutive London derbies. Let’s take a look at what the winning hand to play might be for Pochettino in this one. Even though his side is very injury-riddled, the squad is just so big that he ha a ton of options to select from.

Chelsea FC Starting XI Prediction vs Brentford

Robert Sanchez; Malo Gusto, Levi Colwill, Thiago Silva, Reece James; Moises Caicedo, Enzo Fernandez; Conor Gallagher, Raheem Sterling, Cole Palmer; Nicolas Jackson

Prediction: Chelsea 2, Brentford 1

The Blues 2023-24 Revenge Tour has officially kicked off.

