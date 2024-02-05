Chelsea Unlikely to Sack Mauricio Pochettino Any Time Soon

While a very large portion of the Chelsea fan base is already “done” with Mauricio Pochettino, the manager’s gig is safe. At least for now. There has been speculation that Pochettino could be facing the sack soon, but reports in both the Evening Standard and the Daily Mail today convey that his job security is not in any immediate danger.

But it’s not because the club’s board is happy with his performance. It’s due to financial issues.

??| Chelsea has concerns that sacking Mauricio Pochettino may put the club at risk of violating the Premier League’s financial laws, because dismissing him and his staff would cost more than £10M. [@MailSport] pic.twitter.com/At4nbWS98y — CentreGoals. (@centregoals) February 5, 2024

Mauricio Pochettino is not in immediate danger of being sacked despite negative fan sentiment.https://t.co/BE778mYvhc — Nizaar Kinsella (@NizaarKinsella) February 5, 2024

The Todd Boehly and the Clearlake Capital regime did not spend on players this past January transfer window, and that’s a clear signal that they’re watching Financial Fair Play concerns right now. Because after all, all they did was break the all-time spending records for both a January, and a summer transfer window in 2023.

But all that money thrown at the transfer market (albeit in a scattershot fashion) has not resulted in any major improvement. Neither Graham Potter, nor Frank Lampard (in his second and interim level go around) nor Poch (at least so far) has been able to lift Chelsea off the second page of the standings to stay.

There hasn’t been any real progress to speak of at Stamford Bridge this season, and the Argentine’s time could run out at the end of the season. It is doubtful they part ways with him before that. Although it is worth noting that the Blues have reached a tournament final, as they’ll take on Liverpool in the Carabao Cup title match in a couple weeks.

Should Pochettino pull off the upset later this month, we’ll be having a different conversation.

