Chelsea Team News vs Middlesbrough: Nkunku, Chilwell, Carney

Christopher Nkunku is likely the only player on the current Chelsea FC injury list who could return to action when the Blues host Middlesbrough on Tuesday.

Having missing out last week due to a hip issue, there is hope he could be in the mix for the midweek EFL Cup clash; maybe.

EFL Cup Semifinal Leg 2/2 FYIs

Chelsea FC 0, Middlesbrough 1 on aggregate, currently

Kick: Tue Jan. 23, 2024, 8pm, Stamford Bridge, London, UK

Chelsea Team News

We’ll see what happens with Nkunku, but there is some better news, relatively speaking with with Ben Chilwell, Benoit Badiashile and Carney Chukwuemeka. The trio are all back in training, so they should be available for selection, in some capacity here.

One guy who definitely won’t is Nicolas Jackson, as he’s away with Senegal at the Africa Cup of Nations.

You also have a half-dozen long-term injury absentees, none of which will return here, in Spaniard Marc Cucurella, defender Wesley Fofana, team captain Reece James, ex-Southampton man Romeo Lavia, the forgotten Lesley Ugochukwu and goalkeeper Robert Sanchez.

In looking at the odds for this match, Chelsea (despite being down 0-1 from the first leg) are very strongly favored to win, and thus overturn this tie at 2/9. A draw can be had at 11/2 while major long shot Middlesbrough are priced at 9/1.

