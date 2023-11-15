Chelsea FC Injury News: Lavia, Nkunku, Gusto, Colwill

While many members of the Chelsea FC squad are currently on international duty with their respective countries, you also have a large number of players who are still with the club back in London. The group includes the likes of Romeo Lavia, Christopher Nkunku, Malo Gusto and Levi Colwill.

The entire quartet is hoping to be passed fit enough in order to be available for the next match, versus Newcastle United on Nov. 26.

Chelsea FC at Newcastle United FYIs

Kick: Sat. Nov 25, 3pm, St. James Park

Starting XI Predictions: Newcastle Chelsea

Team News: Newcastle Chelsea

Transatlantic Passage: How the Premier League Redefined Soccer in America: LINK

Premier League Position: Newcastle 7th, 20 points Chelsea 10th, 16 points

Premier League Form: Newcastle LWDWD Chelsea DWLDW

Google Result Probability: Newcastle 39% Draw 26% Chelsea 35%

The foursome will get the chance to get some extra training time in this week and the next with

a.) the Chelsea players who just weren’t selected for their national teams, and

b.) the players who were not fit to enough to consider being called up for their respective national squads.

Let’s take a look at the road to recovery for this fab four and assess their chances of featuring in 12 days time.

Romeo Lavia

The late in the summer transfer window acquisition has still yet to feature in a Chelsea shirt, due to an ankle injury that he sustained shortly after arriving.

Romeo Lavia is also close,” Blues boss Mauricio Pochettino said last week. “They trained today on the pitch. Hopefully with the team next week.”

Christopher Nkunku The striker is yet to play in a regular season game, as he tore up his knee on August 2 in the preseason friendly against Borussia Dortmund in Chicago. The turf at that venue, Soldier Field, is notoriously poorly taken care of, and injuries do happen on it. But Nkunku is nearing the end of his comeback trail. “We had some conversation and he [Nkunku] said to me I want to be ready for after the international break against Newcastle,” said Pochettino ahead of the Manchester City clash. “I asked him yesterday [about a return for Sunday] and he said ‘hmmm’ and I said ‘you are liar’! “It is close and he is really well. We are happy with him.” Malo Gusto He withdrew from international duty with the France U21s, but it has been reported that his injury is minor and he should be fine. Levi Colwill A regular first choice for the back line, he missed the entertaining draw with Man City due to a shoulder injury. It is thought that he could be back in time for the next league fixture however. Other Chelsea Injury Absentees Carney Chukwuemeka (knee problem) has suffered a setback in his injury recovery and his timeline for return is unknown. Wesley Fofana (serious knee injury) is done for the year. Trevoh Chalobah (thigh injury setback) is out indefinitely, and not apparently not even part of the plan even when he’s healthy. Ben Chilwell (hamstring injury) should be back in the middle of next month sometime.

