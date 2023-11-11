Christopher Nkunku, Romeo Lavia Nearing Return for Chelsea

The last time we saw forward Christopher Nkunku in action in a Chelsea shirt was August 2, during a preseason friendly versus Borussia Dortmund at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois, USA.

The notoriously awful Soldier Field turf was the spot where Nkunku blew out his knee, and the injury was so severe that he’s been out all this time. However, he’s really stepped up his recovery, and his return isn’t far away.

Christopher Nkunku and Roméo Lavia in training today… ? pic.twitter.com/uwGGBqrF8u — LDN (@LDNFootbalI) November 10, 2023

Chelsea FC vs Manchester City FYIs

Kickoff: Sunday Nov. 12 , 4:30 pm, Stamford Bridge

Team News: Chelsea Man City

Starting XI Predictions: Chelsea Man City

Transatlantic Passage: How the Premier League Redefined Soccer in America: LINK

PL Form Chelsea DWLLL Manchester City: WWWLL

Joining him on the grass, running outdoors today was midfielder Romeo Lavia, another star player who has been out of action since the summer.

Lavia, signed from Southampton at the tail end of the window, hasn’t made his Chelsea debut yet, as he got hurt on the Cobham training pitch soon after making the switch.

Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino, speaking ahead of Sunday’s epic clash against Manchester City, said today:

“Nkunku told me: ‘coach, I want to be ready after international break against Newcastle”. “It’s close. He’s doing really, really well. We are so happy with Christopher in his recovery, very professional.”

Pochettino said both players could resume training as early as next week.

Both should make their 2023-24 season debuts sometime this month.

“Romeo Lavia is also close, they were both training today on the pitch,” Poch continued.

We hope that next week they will be involved with the team and we will assess day by day to see when they can start to play and help the team.

It’s a major understatement to say that Chelsea have had an injury-riddled season. However, they have been getting more players back to full fitness recently, and that is making a difference.

Getting Nkunku and Lavia back in the mix will have a huge, positive impact!

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He’s written for numerous publications, including the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. He regularly appears on NTD News and WGN News Now, while writing for the International Baseball Writers Association of America. You can follow the website on Twitter.

Related Posts via Categories