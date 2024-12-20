Chelsea at Everton Team News: Cucurella, Mudryk, Broja, McNeil

There have been a lot of heroes for Chelsea FC this season, and several of them have been unexpected. A classic example is Marc Cucurella, the Spanish left back who has been in fine form all season long. After slumping early on at Chelsea, Cucurella is back to that elite level form that he displayed at Brighton & Hove Albion. Cucurella won’t be available on Sunday at Everton however, because he is suspended for his sending off in the win over Brentford last weekend.

Also suspended, but for very different reasons, is Ukrainian winger Mykhailo Mudryk, who surprisingly failed a drug test. We covered this in midweek.

Chelsea FC at Everton FYIs

Kickoff: Sun. Dec. 22, 2pm, Goodison Park, Liverpool, UK

Chelsea FC Preview Material: Team News Starting XI Prediction Premier League Title Chase Analysis

PL Position, Form: Chelsea 2nd 34 pts, WWWWW Everton 16th, 15 pts, DDWLD

Result Probability: Chelsea 59% Draw 22% Everton 19%

Team News for Both Sides

Otherwise the song remains the same in the Chelsea injury room. Shifting gears to the Toffees, Armando Broja is ineligible to feature here, because the loanee is facing his parent club. Elsewhere Dwight McNeil is a doubt, as he’s batting a knee injury. Other than that, the Everton injury situation is pretty much the same.

