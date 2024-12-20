Right now, Chelsea FC are in the thick of it, when it comes to the Premier League title race. They are strongly tipped to pick up another 3 points at Everton on Sunday. Finally, Todd Boehly, Clearlake Capital and the rest of the Chelsea FC leadership actually look like they know what they’re doing when it comes to their football club.

Maybe, there was a method to this madness of egregious transfer window spending after all.

Chelsea FC at Everton FYIs

Kickoff: Sun. Dec. 22, 2pm, Goodison Park, Liverpool, UK

Chelsea FC Preview Material: Team News Starting XI Prediction Premier League Title Chase Analysis

PL Position, Form: Chelsea 2nd 34 pts, WWWWW Everton 16th, 15 pts, DDWLD

Result Probability: Chelsea 59% Draw 22% Everton 19%

Perhaps, all the splashing the cash was actually done with a grand plan in mind. Or maybe it was just all a matter of getting the right tactical mind and motivational leader in place, and that man just happened to be Enzo Maresca. Let’s try and predict the first team that Maresca could select here.

Chelsea FC Starting XI Prediction at Everton

Robert Sanchez; Moises Caicedo, Tosin Adarabioyo, Levi Colwill, Malo Gusto; Romeo Lavia, Enzo Fernandez; Pedro Neto, Cole Palmer, Jadon Sancho; Nicolas Jackson

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network, the Internet Baseball Writers Association of America and RG. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter.

Related Posts via Categories