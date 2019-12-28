Chelsea at Arsenal tomorrow is a match-up of two London rivals, traditional powers and big six clubs. That’s one way to look at it. It’s also a match featuring a 12th place team in danger of falling out of European contention entirely, versus a team that’s won just two of their last seven and lost three of four in the league.
That’s another way to look at it. Chelsea manager Frank Lampard on the team’s very poor run of form lately:
“Teams are making it difficult here. We are not making enough chances, we were at the beginning of the season. We are being asked a different question at home. At the moment we are not answering them. We do not manage to pick up that final pass.”
The lone recent bright spot in league play for the Blues lately was Lampard beating Jose Mourinho in a classic example of student besting teacher six days ago.
“Against Tottenham we had space to make runs and today we had none. It changes things,” Lampard continued.
“We did not do it right today. I think If at the start of the season we would have been happy where we are. We are good away but we have to make it difficult to come here.”
Chelsea FC Starting XI Prediction at Arsenal FC
Pulisic Abraham Pedro
Mount Jorginho Kante
Emerson Rudiger Christensen Tomori
Kepa
Chelsea at Arsenal FYIs
Kickoff: Dec 29, 2pm Emirates Stadium, London
Starting XI Predictions for both sides: Arsenal Chelsea
Team News for both sides: go to this link
Form Guide: Arsenal- DDLWL Chelsea FC- LWLLW
Google Result Probability: Arsenal win 33%, Draw 26%, Chelsea win 41%
Prediction: Chelsea 3, Arsenal 2
Yes, the Gunners home form is light years better than their road form this season, but look for Lampard to sort of duplicate the tactical greatness display that he conveyed in the road win at Tottenham Hotspur. Expect another road win at another London rival.
