Arsenal at Chelsea FC Team News: Aubameyang, Pulisic, Kolasinac

Chelsea FC hosts Arsenal on Tuesday night in a London derby that features two sides trying to get back to winning ways. It was a disappointing weekend for both sides as the Gunners managed just a draw against newly promoted (although they certainly have not played like a side with that designation this season) Sheffield United.
The Blues fell 1-0 to mid-table Newcastle United and in the process diminished the space for other top four contenders to catch them (if any can rise up and take it though). In looking ahead to the midweek clash, Arsenal will be without one of their main weapons, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who is serving the second of his three match suspension.
They will also be without their trio of long term injury absentees: Sead Kolasinac, Kieran Tierney and Callum Chambers.
Flipping over to the hosts, Christian Pulisic is still a few games away from being fully match fit, as he’s definitely out here and the FA Cup 4th round clash at Hull City next weekend.
“It’s been almost a week, and I’m just kind of taking it day by day. I’m just rehabbing every day. I’m doing my best to be back in the next week, the next couple weeks,” said the American who is recovering from an adductor injury.
Additionally, Ruben Loftus-Cheek remains out indefinitely as he continues the rehabilitation process from his Achilles injury.
Arsenal at Chelsea FC FYIs
January 21, 8:15pm, Stamford Bridge
Starting XI Predictions: Arsenal Chelsea FC
Key stats/facts: Only the most recent meeting of the last ten in this series has been won by the visitors.
Form Guide: Arsenal DDWLD Chelsea LWDWL
Odds: Arsenal FC win 7/2, Draw 11/4, Sheffield United win 7/2
Probabilities via Google: Arsenal FC win 20%, Draw 25%, Chelsea win 55%
Prediction: Chelsea 3, Arsenal FC 2
Two London clubs that are a ways off from where they want to be right now, but one side is certainly a greater distance from their objectives.
