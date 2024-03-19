2024 NBA Mock Draft Version 1.0

Welcome to the first edition of our 2024 NBA Mock Draft! The Sports Bank is the only independently-owned, mom and pop shop website to do a mock draft for all four of the major North American sports. And while most mock drafts don’t fill out player descriptions, we do. For those that don’t have descriptions now, they will added soon.

For our NHL Mock Draft go here. The NFL mock can be found here. The 2024 Major League Baseball Mock Draft can be found here.

Note: the order has not yet been set. All outstanding trades have been taken into account towards determining the order.

Team needs were not taken into account

1. Detroit Pistons, Cody Williams, SF, Colorado

It’s totally up in the air right now in regards to who the #1 overall pick will be.

2. Washington Wizards, Alexandre Sarr, PF/C Perth

International prospect who is in the mix to go first overall.

3. San Antonio Spurs, Nikola Topic, PG, Red Star

International prospect who is in the mix to go first overall.

4. Charlotte Hornets, Reed Sheppard, PG/SG, Kentucky

As of this writing, the only player in the country that has amassed at least 75 steals, dished out at least 140 assists and made at least 70 3-pointers. And according to KenPom, his three point percentage of 52.6% leads the nation, his true-shooting percentage (70.4%) is 4th and his effective field-goal percentage (68.2%) is 7th.

5. Portland Trail Blazers, Carlton Carrington, PG/SG, Pittsburgh

His name sounds like a Great Gatsby character, but we assure you that this combo guard is real.

6. Memphis Grizzlies, Ja’Kobe Walter, SG, Baylor

7. San Antonio Spurs, Matas Buzelis, SF, G League

8. Houston Rockets, Tidjane Salaun, SF, Cholet Basket

9. Utah Jazz, Rob Dillingham, PG, Kentucky

Considered one of the most exciting, fun to watch players in all of college basketball. This despite the fact that he doesn’t start for UK.

Dillingham averages 15.0 points per game off the bench for the Cats, the second best scoring average on the team.

10. Oklahoma City Thunder, Stephon Castle, PG/SG, UConn

Very fast rising prospect who is moving up the list within the lottery.

11. Atlanta Hawks, Kyle Filipowski, C, Duke

Hope this guy is ok! After that seriously vicious, violent and scary court-storming!

12. Chicago Bulls, Zaccharie Risacher, SF, JL Bourg

No matter what happens….this team still won’t be very good. They will never ever be good again.

13. Portland Trail Blazers, Dalton Knecht, SF, Tennessee

With apologies to Wycleaf Jean, “We built this concept, Knecht like NYNEX (All right)

Drinks at the bar, my American Express”

Not sure why the Black Coaches Association made Knecht the Black History Month

14. New Orleans Hornets, Isaiah Collier, PG, USC

15. Miami Heat, Donovan Clingan, C, UConn

16. Toronto Raptors, Yves Missi, C, Baylor

17. New York Knicks, Ron Holland, SF/PF, G League

18. Philadelphia 76ers, Terrence Shannon Jr., SG, Illinois

Due to his legal situation, TSJ or TJ, himself, will have a much brighter spotlight shined upon them. This is just a simple fact. It means there is going to be a lot misinformation and disinformation out there.

It’s time to combat that. So we’re re-linking all of our stories that we did on him and his legal situation this season here

But here’s the full archives: Dec 28- Terrence Shannon Jr. responds to the charges, claims innocence.

Jan. 5- the incident report comes out, and more information is revealed.

Jan 9- Shannon takes legal action against the University.

Jan. 19- Shannon is reinstated and starts playing again.

19. Orlando Magic, Tyler Smith, PF/SF, G League

20. Atlanta Hawks, Kel’el Ware, C, Indiana

What is up with IU always underachieving based on their talent? They never do anywhere close as good as they should, given the future NBA talent on their roster.

21. Phoenix Suns, Kevin McCullar, SG, Kansas

22. New York Knicks, Bobi Klintman, F, Cairns

23 New Orleans Hornets, Woogla Poplar, SG, Miami

24. Cleveland Cavaliers, Trey Alexander, G, Creighton

25. Milwaukee Bucks, Jared McCain, PG, Duke

Jon Scheyer’s team kind of underachieved this season, given all the NBA talent they have.

26. Oklahoma City Thunder, Ulrich Chomche, NBA Academy Africa, Cameroon

The NBA Draft has certainly gotten more global in recent years and this might be the most global yet.

27. Minnesota Timberwolves, DaRon Holmes II, PF, Dayton

28. Denver Nuggets, DJ Wagner, PG, Kentucky

Wagner is logging 10.3 points, 3.3 assists and 1.8 rebounds per game, while starting 26 of 27 games played.

The Camden, New Jersey, native has a 2.1 assist-to-turnover ratio and did not commit one against No. 1 Kansas in 25 minutes of action. Wagner had a breakthrough game with a 22-point, six-assist effort in the overtime win over Saint Joseph’s

29. Toronto Raptors, Zach Edey, C, Purdue

We’ve certainly written about this guy quite a bit. You can read those posts here, here and here.

30. Boston Celtics, Kyshawn George, SG, Miami

This NBA Mock Draft has now concluded, please link and share!

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to Ravens Wire, part of the USA Today SMG’s NFL Wire Network. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated, Chicago Tribune and the Washington Times. You can follow him on Twitter.

