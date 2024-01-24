Ahead of tonight’s Illinois Fighting Illini men’s basketball game at Northwestern (game preview and prediction here), the University released an official statement on the status of Terrence Shannon Jr., and the role that head coach Brad Underwood has/has had in all of this.

The gist of it seems to be two things: “Shannon is involved in an ongoing legal case, so we can’t really publicly speak about it” and “It is and never was up to Underwood to decide Shannon’s status, so if you’re offended by Shannon getting the opportunity to play, don’t take it out on the coach.”

Here below, we’ll take the statement, and translate the legalese into plain English. All statements attributed to Associate Chancellor Robin Kaler.

“On Jan. 19, the United States District Court for the Central District of Illinois issued a preliminary injunction enjoining the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign from continuing its interim suspension of men’s basketball student-athlete Terrence Shannon Jr. In compliance with the Court’s Order, the University reinstated Mr. Shannon to full status immediately. The preliminary injunction entered by the Court is a procedural step tied to an underlying lawsuit filed against the University. That lawsuit remains an active, open piece of litigation, and as such the University is limited in what it can say about it at this time.”

Translates to:

“We know this is a big national story, and we’re aware that we’re taking heat on all this from numerous corners of the country. But there is only so much we can actually say, because we have to follow the advice of our lawyers.”

Tonight will be the first road game for Terrence Shannon Jr. since news broke of his being charged with the crime of rape in the state of Kansas. When that news first broke, the Univ. indefinitely suspended Shannon, until the injunction led to a ruling in the player’s favor, and thus reinstatement. With a trip to Evanston tonight, this will be the largest media market (Chicago) that Illinois will play in all season long. Hence the highest volume of questions (and strongest line of questioning) could come later tonight.

So you can see why the University is trying to get out ahead of that. Thus, they’re releasing this statement now.

As the Division of Intercollegiate Athletics (DIA) has made clear throughout this situation, the nature of the allegations in this case elevated related discipline decisions beyond Coach Brad Underwood’s purview. He was not involved in the suspension decision, nor in the decision to reinstate. In keeping with the Court’s directive, Coach Underwood was instructed to treat Mr. Shannon as he would any other member of the team in good standing and not limit participation based on the involved allegations.

Translates to:

“Underwood is just doing his job and following the orders of the court. He is maintaining his proper role, as head basketball coach. If you have vitriol for TSJ being back on the court, don’t direct it at Underwood, as it’s not up to him.”

The rest of statement is just pretty much status quo, nothing has changed, mixed in with some mandatory legal boilerplate:

“Away from the basketball court, Mr. Shannon remains in both the University student conduct process and the Kansas criminal case. These ongoing processes are outside the purview of the DIA. In the event there is a resolution in either of those forums, the University and DIA would evaluate that information and take appropriate action under its policy and consistent with the Court’s Order. While the preliminary injunction remains in effect, absent resolution of the University’s conduct process or the Kansas criminal case, the University expects Mr. Shannon to remain in full status as a University student-athlete and available for basketball practice and competition.”

So there you have it. If you feel weird/conflicted/ambivalent about rooting for Terrence Shannon Jr. and the University of Illinois tonight- that is totally understandable. This is a situation that is basically unprecedented from a student rights perspective, and rather “icky” (to put it lightly) overall.

We at The Sports Bank would never instruct anyone about how they should act as fans. Shannon has a right to play, but the crime that he has been charged with is much more serious than basketball. Both things can be true.

We’re not sports fandom gatekeepers, but we will say this- if you’re angry about TJ’s return, don’t take it out on Underwood. Take it up with the American judicial system.

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He’s written for numerous publications, including the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. He regularly appears on NTD News and WGN News Now, while writing for the International Baseball Writers Association of America. You can follow the website on Twitter.

