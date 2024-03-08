It’s another edition of the Claret & Blue Cup, as West Ham United host Burnley FC. Yes, it’s a very original and unique color scheme, with not many clubs sporting it.

West Ham and Burnley FC are two of the three clubs (Aston Villa is the other) that proudly wear these colors

West Ham United vs Burnley FC FYIs

Kickoff: Sun. Mar. 10, 2024, at 3pm, London Stadium, UK

Transatlantic Passage: How the Premier League Redefined Soccer in America: LINK

West Ham Preview Content: Team News Starting XI Prediction

Google Result Probability: 19% Draw 23% West Ham 58%

PL Position, Form Guide: Burnley FC 19th, 13 pts, LLLLD West Ham, 7th, 42 pts, WWLLL

Sunday’s matchup is a clash of two sides striving to get above a certain demarcation point. Burnley FC are hoping to somehow get back into the safety zone. For West Ham it’s about trying to get UEFA Europa League qualification achieved. Or at the very least, Conference League.

Their current European campaign suffered a major setback earlier tonight. The Hammers fell 1-0 to SC Freiburg, in the first leg of their UEL round of 16 tie. We’ll see if manager David Moyes can rally the troops and turn the tide of the tie.

West Ham United Starting XI Prediction vs Burnley FC

Alphonse Areola; Vladimir Coufal, Kurt Zouma, Konstantinos Mavropanos, Angelo Ogbonna; Edson Alvarez, Tomas Soucek; Lucas Paqueta, James Ward-Prowse, Mohammed Kudus; Jarrod Bowen

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to Ravens Wire, part of the USA Today SMG’s NFL Wire Network. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated, Chicago Tribune and the Washington Times. You can follow him on Twitter.

Related Posts via Categories