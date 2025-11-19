West Ham United travels to AFC Bournemouth in a matchup of two teams that participated in the Premier League Summer Series. The Hammers and Cherries joined Everton and Manchester United in the summer preseason showcase event, which staged friendies in Chicago, New York City and Atlanta. What did we learn from those preseason exhibitions? Well, not all that much, but the signs we’re obviously there- these are two clubs headed in very opposite directions.

West Ham United at AFC Bournemouth FYIs

Kickoff: 3pm, Saturday Nov. 22, Vitality Stadium, Bournemouth, UK

West Ham Preview Content: Team News Full Injury Report Starting XI Prediction

PL Position: West Ham 18th, 10 pts Bournemouth 9th, 18 pts

Form Guide: West Ham LLLWW Bournemouth WDWLL

Google Result Probability: West Ham 23% FC Bournemouth 59% Draw 18%

Back then, in the summer heat, you could see the disparity in quality. Bournemouth is a club on the rise, and they have legitimate UEFA competition qualification prospects. The Hammers, meanwhile, are trying to avoid being stuck in a relegation scrap.

The signs were there during the Summer Series, and you can see it in the table now. The Hammers have just not been the same side since they sold Declan Rice to Arsenal; simply put.

West Ham United Predicted Starting XI at AFC Bournemouth

Alphonse Areola; Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Jean-Clair Todibo, Max Kilman, El Hadji Malick Diouf; Soungoutou Magassa, Tomas Soucek, Freddie Potts; Jarrod Bowen, Crysencio Summerville; Callum Wilson

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN.

Related Posts via Categories