Hopefully, for the sake of West Ham United and their fans, they’ll be a new team after the international break. Because they are certainly in a rough spot right now. Not only are they in the relegation zone, but they also have a few injury concerns to key players, such as Lukasz Fabianski, Niclas Fullkrug and Konstantinos Mavropanos.

Let’s get you up to speed on this trio, as well as the rest of the unavailability concerns.

West Ham United at AFC Bournemouth FYIs

Kickoff: 3pm, Saturday Nov. 22, Vitality Stadium, Bournemouth, UK

PL Position: West Ham 18th, 10 pts Bournemouth 9th, 18 pts

Form Guide: West Ham LLLWW Bournemouth WDWLL

Google Result Probability: West Ham 23% FC Bournemouth 59% Draw 18%

Hammers Team News

Irons boss Nuno Espirito Santo said the following, right before breaking for the internationals:

“Dinos (Mavropanos) and Niclas (Fullkrug) are both improving. Dinos is still doing individual work. They both have to do their own programmes… We have the international break, and I’m hopeful they’ll be back after that.’

He also added, in regards to the two thigh injury absentees:

“Both of them are improving, starting to work, different stages. Niclas is progressing with the group.”

Basically, both Mavropanos and Fullkrug are doubtful here, but they could make the squad if they pass a late fitness test. Turning to Fabianski, he is a 50/50 proposition with a back problem while Freddie Potts should be good to go, as he’s just recovering from fatigue.

And then finally, Lucas Tolentino Coelho de Lima is supended,

